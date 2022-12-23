Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for General Mills, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for General Mills in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.14. The consensus estimate for General Mills’ current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GIS. BNP Paribas started coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.93.

General Mills Trading Down 0.2 %

GIS opened at $85.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. General Mills has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $88.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,725 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,676. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.