Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Issued By Wedbush

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NIKE in a report issued on Tuesday, December 20th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the footwear maker will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.03 per share.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NKE. StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on NIKE to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.11.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $116.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.44 and its 200-day moving average is $104.66. The company has a market cap of $183.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $170.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $212,851,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 487.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $178,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,322 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 187.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $194,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,375 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth $118,416,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

