Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for BOK Financial Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of BOK Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter expects that the bank will earn $2.33 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BOK Financial’s current full-year earnings is $7.51 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $9.13 EPS.

BOKF has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on BOK Financial from $113.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.17.

BOK Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $102.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.44. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $70.21 and a twelve month high of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.30.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $506.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.30 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOK Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in BOK Financial by 8.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 37.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $31,062.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 3,521 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $370,972.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,200.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $31,062.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,575 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,986 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

