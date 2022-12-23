Qtum (QTUM) Market Capitalization Tops $209.50 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Qtum has a total market cap of $209.50 million and $24.95 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $2.01 or 0.00011906 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,221.78 or 0.07253735 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00031547 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00070022 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00053273 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001013 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008019 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00022177 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,464,022 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

