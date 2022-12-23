Quantum (QUA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $112,030.01

Quantum (QUA) traded up 100% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last week, Quantum has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $112,030.01 and approximately $180,952.57 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00014195 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036710 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00041884 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005909 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020164 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00227667 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003804 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Quantum

QUA is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.0001 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,139.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

