QV Investors Inc. Buys 39,160 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

QV Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,160 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bank of America Trading Down 0.9 %

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.84.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $32.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.