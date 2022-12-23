QV Investors Inc. Has $24.23 Million Stock Holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

QV Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 508,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,080 shares during the quarter. Magna International comprises about 2.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Magna International worth $24,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 616.7% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 7.3% in the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Magna International by 14.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. 59.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magna International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Magna International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Magna International from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Magna International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Magna International from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.46.

Magna International Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE MGA opened at $55.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.49. Magna International Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $90.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.53.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.06). Magna International had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. Research analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.90%.

About Magna International

(Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG).

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.