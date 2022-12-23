QV Investors Inc. Has $32.23 Million Stock Position in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

QV Investors Inc. cut its stake in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,590 shares during the quarter. TFI International accounts for 3.1% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned 0.41% of TFI International worth $32,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 40.2% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,361,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,548,000 after buying an additional 676,650 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 45.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 332,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,703,000 after buying an additional 103,377 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 16,900.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,063,000 after buying an additional 67,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the first quarter worth $4,829,000. 60.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFI International stock opened at $100.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.60. TFI International Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.63 and a 52 week high of $113.64.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 9.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on TFI International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on TFI International from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TFI International from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TFI International from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on TFI International from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

