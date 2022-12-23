QV Investors Inc. Has $32.23 Million Stock Position in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2022

QV Investors Inc. cut its stake in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFIIGet Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,590 shares during the quarter. TFI International accounts for 3.1% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned 0.41% of TFI International worth $32,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 40.2% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,361,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,548,000 after buying an additional 676,650 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 45.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 332,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,703,000 after buying an additional 103,377 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 16,900.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,063,000 after buying an additional 67,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the first quarter worth $4,829,000. 60.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Trading Down 2.1 %

TFI International stock opened at $100.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.60. TFI International Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.63 and a 52 week high of $113.64.

TFI International (NYSE:TFIIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 9.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TFI International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on TFI International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on TFI International from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TFI International from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TFI International from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on TFI International from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

About TFI International

(Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.