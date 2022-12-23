QV Investors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

QV Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MEI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Methode Electronics by 69.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,210,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,605,000 after purchasing an additional 902,737 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 1,847.4% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 669,903 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $213,987,000 after buying an additional 635,503 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Methode Electronics in the first quarter worth $10,867,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 6.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,092,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,507,000 after buying an additional 131,474 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Methode Electronics by 17.6% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 760,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,893,000 after acquiring an additional 113,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 29,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $1,403,307.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,955,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter J. Aspatore sold 9,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $438,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $876,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 29,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $1,403,307.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,055 shares in the company, valued at $54,955,644.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,196 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,091 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MEI. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Methode Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:MEI opened at $43.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.14. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $50.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.05%.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

