R.E.A. (LON:RE) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $119.27

R.E.A. Holdings plc (LON:RE – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.27 ($1.45) and traded as low as GBX 100.50 ($1.22). R.E.A. shares last traded at GBX 102.50 ($1.25), with a volume of 33,089 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of £46.02 million and a P/E ratio of 683.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 112.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 119.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.65.
R.E.A. Holdings plc engages in the cultivation of oil palms in the province of East Kalimantan in Indonesia. The company produces and sells crude palm oil and crude palm kernel oil in its agricultural land allocations comprising approximately 75,000 hectares. It is also involved in stone quarrying and coal mining activities.
