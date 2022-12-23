Rafael (NYSE:RFL) vs. Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Head to Head Survey

Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Rating) and Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A Five Point 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael $410,000.00 105.65 -$124.66 million ($0.57) -3.11 Five Point $224.39 million 1.37 $6.57 million ($0.07) -29.71

Five Point has higher revenue and earnings than Rafael. Five Point is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rafael, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael -519.87% -17.90% -15.35% Five Point -2.02% 0.82% 0.52%

Risk & Volatility

Rafael has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Five Point has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.1% of Rafael shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of Five Point shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Rafael shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Five Point shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Five Point beats Rafael on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds interests in clinical and early stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Real Estate. The company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells. Its lead drug candidate is CPI-613 (devimistat), that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer and acute myeloid leukemia. Rafael Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services. The company was formerly known as Newhall Holding Company, LLC and changed its name to Five Point Holdings, LLC in May 2016. Five Point Holdings, LLC was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

