Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Cut to $44.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RPD. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Rapid7 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.63.

Rapid7 Stock Down 1.1 %

RPD stock opened at $34.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.79. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $122.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rapid7

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $175.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.13 million. As a group, analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $1,181,979.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,074 shares in the company, valued at $12,157,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $1,181,979.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,074 shares in the company, valued at $12,157,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy M. Adams bought 2,500 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,857 shares of company stock valued at $3,923,423. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rapid7

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,446,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,657,000 after purchasing an additional 64,816 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,076,000 after purchasing an additional 243,040 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 8.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,113,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,662,000 after purchasing an additional 160,922 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 5.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,039,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,229,000 after purchasing an additional 99,953 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Rapid7 by 4.7% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,730,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,611,000 after acquiring an additional 77,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

