Raymond James Increases Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target to $57.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Monday morning. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust's stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GLPI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $51.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 115.57%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,515,636. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,500.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,368,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,132,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,598,500,000 after buying an additional 1,817,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,418,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $770,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,145 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,229,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,492,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

