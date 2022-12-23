Raymond James Initiates Coverage on VersaBank (TSE:VBNK)

Raymond James started coverage on shares of VersaBank (TSE:VBNK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$9.00 price target on the stock.
VersaBank Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of VBNK opened at C$10.25 on Monday. VersaBank has a 52-week low of C$8.75 and a 52-week high of C$15.27.
About VersaBank
See Also
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.