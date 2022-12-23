Raymond James Initiates Coverage on VersaBank (TSE:VBNK)

Raymond James started coverage on shares of VersaBank (TSE:VBNK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$9.00 price target on the stock.

VersaBank Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VBNK opened at C$10.25 on Monday. VersaBank has a 52-week low of C$8.75 and a 52-week high of C$15.27.

About VersaBank

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.

