Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $120.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $130.00.

RJF has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Raymond James to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Raymond James from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.17.

Raymond James Price Performance

Raymond James stock opened at $106.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.03 and its 200 day moving average is $104.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.05. Raymond James has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $126.00.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 19.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,505.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,505.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,582,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 474.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at $2,796,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

