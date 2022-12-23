Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) is Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s 9th Largest Position

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lowered its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 1.3% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $98.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.29 and a 200 day moving average of $92.24.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.23.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,414.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

