RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.87

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.87 and traded as low as $18.52. RE/MAX shares last traded at $18.61, with a volume of 202,146 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RMAX shares. Jonestrading dropped their price objective on RE/MAX from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Stephens dropped their price objective on RE/MAX from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on RE/MAX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average of $21.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52. The company has a market cap of $332.52 million, a P/E ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is 167.28%.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Harrison sold 6,000 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,862. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other RE/MAX news, Director Ronald E. Harrison sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,862. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 1,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $27,786.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,301,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,685,943.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 136,917 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,903 over the last 90 days. 3.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMAX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 115.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RE/MAX in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RE/MAX by 18.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

