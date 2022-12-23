Reef (REEF) Trading Down 18.6% This Week

Reef (REEF) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Reef has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Reef coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Reef has a market cap of $51.09 million and approximately $13.11 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007535 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $889.43 or 0.05289144 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.99 or 0.00499458 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Reef

Reef uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 20,913,200,149 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Reef’s official website is reef.io. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Reef is medium.com/@reefdefi.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

