Regent Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STOR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.50 to $32.25 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

STORE Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

STORE Capital Profile

STOR stock opened at $32.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $34.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.46.

(Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Featured Articles

