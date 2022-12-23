Regent Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its position in AT&T by 14.5% during the third quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 22,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 270,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 13,748 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 19.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 97.1% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 129,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 63,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 86.3% during the third quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 41,852 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $18.27 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.58.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

