Regent Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 294.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 65.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNC. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National to $33.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.15.

Lincoln National Trading Down 2.3 %

Lincoln National stock opened at $29.58 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $76.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($12.16). The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post -4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.94%.

Insider Activity at Lincoln National

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $46,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,145.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

