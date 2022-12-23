Regent Investment Management LLC Buys 2,850 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,092 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $80.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $90.36.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.08.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.