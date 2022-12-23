Regent Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Regent Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up about 0.9% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,750,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Micron Technology by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380,205 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 288.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 3,377,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $186,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508,600 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $202,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,289 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $83,028,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.59.

Micron Technology Trading Down 3.4 %

MU stock opened at $49.43 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.52 and its 200 day moving average is $57.06. The company has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.35%.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.