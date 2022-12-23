Regent Investment Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Regent Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 253,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after buying an additional 97,500 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 128,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 8,338 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 10,017 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $38.83 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $51.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.25 and its 200-day moving average is $39.78.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

