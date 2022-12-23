Regent Investment Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Regent Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 63.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,424.85.

BKNG opened at $1,932.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,927.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1,897.79. The company has a market cap of $74.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $37.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

