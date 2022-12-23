Regent Investment Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Regent Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,350 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 27,605 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,550,170 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,797,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,548 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $377,321,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 25.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,827,474 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $346,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,605 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,446,463 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $569,436,000 after acquiring an additional 107,372 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 233.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 10,779,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $270,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $37.67 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The firm has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day moving average of $32.29.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Scotiabank cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

