Regent Investment Management LLC Has $750,000 Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,281 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,131 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 1,578.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,243,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 78.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,605,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,717 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $93.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.68. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $61.45 and a 52 week high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.70.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 26.07%. Analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $3.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.46%.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.