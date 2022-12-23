Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 1,690 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Regent Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. Horizon Therapeutics Public makes up 1.9% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $6,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,138,801,000 after acquiring an additional 190,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,835,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,455,645,000 after acquiring an additional 827,583 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth approximately $744,453,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,652,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $530,605,000 after acquiring an additional 537,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.4% during the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 6,199,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $494,432,000 after acquiring an additional 585,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $3,159,830.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,074,136.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $113.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.05. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $57.84 and a twelve month high of $117.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $925.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.93 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 24.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

