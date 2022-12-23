Regent Investment Management LLC Takes Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,695 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,773,414 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $120,822,000 after buying an additional 208,322 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on First Solar from $76.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on First Solar from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.83.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $156.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $173.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.70.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.97 million. First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total value of $75,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,843.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

