Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.38 Per Share

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter expects that the bank will earn $2.38 per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Regions Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

RF has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Compass Point cut their target price on Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens raised their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.82.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $21.08 on Friday. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,861,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,200,661,000 after buying an additional 2,150,107 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Regions Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,581,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,795,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,271,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,211,000 after purchasing an additional 536,935 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Regions Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,578,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,522,000 after purchasing an additional 248,401 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,478,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,383,000 after purchasing an additional 607,185 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

