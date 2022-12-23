Relaxing Retirement Coach Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Relaxing Retirement Coach reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,025,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA opened at $40.28 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $52.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.28.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

