Relaxing Retirement Coach Purchases New Shares in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Relaxing Retirement Coach purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 30,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 12,195 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,618,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFEV opened at $22.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average of $22.61. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $25.79.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.