Relaxing Retirement Coach Sells 214,118 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Relaxing Retirement Coach decreased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 498,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,118 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises 5.1% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $10,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 57.2% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,427,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,592,000 after acquiring an additional 882,723 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 113.7% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 831,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,069,000 after buying an additional 442,320 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 188.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 663,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,013,000 after buying an additional 433,056 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 61.9% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 864,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,873,000 after buying an additional 330,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 403.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 398,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,204,000 after buying an additional 318,960 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $24.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.13. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $30.20.

