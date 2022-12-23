Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Raised to $77.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its price target raised by Argus from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Restaurant Brands International from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.94.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of QSR opened at $64.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $68.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.63 and its 200-day moving average is $57.50.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $116,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,915.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $11,488,913.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,661,129.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,784 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $116,887.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,915.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,262 shares of company stock worth $12,611,251. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.