Reviewing Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) and Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN)

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Rating) and Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I and Jiayin Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A Jiayin Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I N/A N/A $2.54 million N/A N/A Jiayin Group $279.40 million 0.41 $74.08 million $2.14 1.00

This table compares Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I and Jiayin Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Jiayin Group has higher revenue and earnings than Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.7% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Jiayin Group shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 51.2% of Jiayin Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I and Jiayin Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I N/A -30.17% 1.68% Jiayin Group 29.85% 237.23% 51.86%

Risk and Volatility

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jiayin Group has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Jiayin Group beats Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc. provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions funding partners. It also provides referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and software development, risk control, marketing support, and IT assistance services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

