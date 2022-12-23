RichQUACK.com Market Cap Hits $53.76 Million (QUACK)

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 23rd. During the last seven days, RichQUACK.com has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. RichQUACK.com has a total market capitalization of $53.76 million and $4.60 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RichQUACK.com token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $896.68 or 0.05338949 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.15 or 0.00501026 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,986.32 or 0.29689198 BTC.

RichQUACK.com Profile

RichQUACK.com launched on June 8th, 2021. RichQUACK.com’s total supply is 46,775,855,335,611,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,085,961,274,152,300 tokens. RichQUACK.com’s official website is www.richquack.com. The Reddit community for RichQUACK.com is https://reddit.com/r/richquack_quack. The official message board for RichQUACK.com is medium.com/@richquack. RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack.

Buying and Selling RichQUACK.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RichQUACK.com (QUACK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RichQUACK.com has a current supply of 46,775,855,335,611,000 with 44,085,961,274,152,300 in circulation. The last known price of RichQUACK.com is 0 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $4,798,629.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.richquack.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichQUACK.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RichQUACK.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RichQUACK.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

