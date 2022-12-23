Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Market Capitalization Tops $1.03 Million

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $13,380.27 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00014207 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036757 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00042235 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005915 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00020190 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.38 or 0.00228128 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00202822 USD and is up 0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $12,645.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.