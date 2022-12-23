Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RITM shares. B. Riley started coverage on Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Rithm Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Rithm Capital to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rithm Capital

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RITM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 1,507.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,259,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,866 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 52.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,728,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,957,000 after acquiring an additional 943,227 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 869.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 739,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 663,078 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 11.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,507,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,450,000 after acquiring an additional 660,211 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,614,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,611,000 after acquiring an additional 489,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

NYSE RITM opened at $8.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.75. Rithm Capital has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.78%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and consumer loans. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

