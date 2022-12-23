RNC Capital Management LLC Buys 3,591 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $266.76 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $404.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $278.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.78.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.