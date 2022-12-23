RNC Capital Management LLC Has $23.95 Million Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 263,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $23,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth $60,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 79.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 412.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.63.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IFF opened at $103.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.79. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.14 and a 1 year high of $151.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.38.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.09%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

