RNC Capital Management LLC Has $45.57 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 383,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 59,385 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises about 2.9% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $45,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $140.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.37 billion, a PE ratio of 102.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Societe Generale cut their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

