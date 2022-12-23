RNC Capital Management LLC Purchases 161,345 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 936,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,345 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up about 2.2% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $34,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 434.8% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 428.6% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $38.83 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.