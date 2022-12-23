RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 14,313 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

RNC Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,297,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,313 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 2.5% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $39,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Bank of America by 42.3% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America stock opened at $32.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $259.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.84.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

