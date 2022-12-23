RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 2,209 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

RNC Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,605 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 6.3% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Oracle by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 12,133 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,366 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 16.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $80.49 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $90.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.74 and a 200 day moving average of $73.67.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.08.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

