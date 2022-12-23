RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 60 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

RNC Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,507 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 722.2% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Argus dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.12.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $208.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $128.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

