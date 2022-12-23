RNC Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

RNC Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $5,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 6.0% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $68.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $71.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.77) to £118 ($143.34) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.77) to £130 ($157.92) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 118 ($1.43) in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,343.11.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

