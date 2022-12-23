Robert W. Baird Increases NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $130.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.39% from the company’s current price.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC lowered their target price on NIKE to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on NIKE from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.11.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $116.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $183.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.66. NIKE has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $170.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,028,100,000 after buying an additional 984,780 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,180,110,000 after acquiring an additional 553,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,245,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,608,491,000 after purchasing an additional 682,827 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 14,367,995 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,194,268,000 after purchasing an additional 595,267 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

