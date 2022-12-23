Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $217.34 Million

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $217.34 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be purchased for about $1,312.88 or 0.07793401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rocket Pool ETH Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,541 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,315.84651334 USD and is up 0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $2,703,369.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

