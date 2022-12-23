Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD) Insider David Bottomley Sells 75,000 Shares

Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD – Get Rating) insider David Bottomley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.17 ($0.78), for a total value of A$87,450.00 ($58,691.28).
Ryder Capital Price Performance
Ryder Capital Company Profile
Ryder Capital Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Ryder Investment Management Pty Limited. Ryder Capital Limited is based in Australia.
See Also
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
Receive News & Ratings for Ryder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.