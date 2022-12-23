Safe Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $149.14 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Safe has a market cap of $149.14 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.16 or 0.00042478 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Safe has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00115042 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00195648 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00053364 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000332 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.68769796 USD and is up 8.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.